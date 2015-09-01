FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler August U.S. sales rise 2 pct on SUVs, trucks
September 1, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler August U.S. sales rise 2 pct on SUVs, trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday led off major automakers reporting U.S. August sales, posting a stronger-than-expected rise of 2 percent, boosted by SUV and pickup truck sales.

FCA predicted that the auto industry in August will continue its recent trend of robust sales that are stronger than the overall U.S. economy, and will outstrip an estimate of 17.3 million vehicles for the industry on an annualized rate found by a Thomson Reuters poll of 47 economists.

FCA sales were led by Jeep SUV, with a rise of 18 percent from year-ago levels while Ram pickup truck sales gained 4 percent and Chrysler 200 sedan purchases jumped 30 percent, overcoming the 15 percent drop in Dodge brand sales, FCA said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

