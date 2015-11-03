FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota, Chrysler report robust October U.S. auto sales
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota, Chrysler report robust October U.S. auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov. 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto industry was on its way to reporting another month of booming sales in October on Tuesday, despite concerns about consumer spending and stagnant wages.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said the U.S. auto industry’s October sales will top 18 million on an annualized basis, well above the expectations of industry analysts.

Fiat Chrysler reported its 67th straight month of year-over-year gains, selling 195,545 vehicles, up 14.7 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota Motor Corp said it sold more than 200,000 vehicles, which would be a double-digit rise from last October’s 180,580 vehicles. Toyota did not give a specific sales figure, and would issue one later Tuesday morning.

Analysts have said they expected October sales between 8 percent and 12 percent higher than last year. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.