U.S. regulators say automakers can meet 2025 fuel efficiency standards
July 18, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. regulators say automakers can meet 2025 fuel efficiency standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators say in a draft technical assessment report to be released on Monday that automakers can meet aggressive mandates to dramatically hike fuel efficiency standards by 2025, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimate that the incremental cost of complying with the 2022-2025 fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction rules is between $894 and $1,245 per vehicle and is similar to what the Obama administration estimated in 2012, the draft technical assessment document seen by Reuters said.

Reporting by David Shepardson

