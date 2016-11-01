CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-GM sales drop 1.7 pct; U.S. auto sales seen off despite discounts

(Corrects paragraph 5 to show incentives averaged $3,600, not increased by that amount)

By Bernie Woodall

DETROIT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's sales in October fell a less-than-forecast 1.7 percent as hefty gains for smaller pickups and big SUVs offset declines in sedans, marking vehicle trends that could be seen at other large automakers.

U.S. auto sales in October were seen declining between 6 percent and 8 percent, according to industry analysts, as bigger consumer discounts failed to prevent a fall-off from last year's record high.

Judy Wheeler, U.S. vice president of Nissan brand sales for Nissan Motor Co said favorable economic factors remain positive, pointing to only a slight decline from last year's record sales.

GM said on Tuesday U.S. industry auto sales would be 17.4 million on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, slightly weaker than most industry analysts expected.

TrueCar Inc said October incentives industrywide rose nearly 16 percent from a year earlier, to about $3,600 per new vehicle sold.

Among reasons for the October sales declines are "budget" buyers putting off new purchases or opting for used vehicles, said Michelle Krebs, an analyst with online sales site Autotrader.com.

The rate of year-on-year decline in October will not be known until later this week because Ford Motor Co is delaying its sales report due to a fire at its Dearborn, Michigan headquarters on Monday. Ford has not said on which day it will report sales. Industry analysts expected a drop of between 10 percent and 11 percent.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's sales slid 10 percent, including a rare decrease for its Jeep SUV brand, which saw a 7 percent decline.

Until a few years ago Honda Motor Co predominantly sold sedan and hatchback cars but last month it sold 5,000 more trucks and SUVs than cars. Honda's U.S. sales fell 4.4 percent.

Toyota Motor Corp, the third-largest manufacturer in the U.S. market by sales, showed October sales down 8.7 percent.

Nissan sales fell 2.2 percent, though sales of its SUVs and pickup trucks rose 13 percent.

GM's two full-size pickup truck models, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, collectively fell 7.6 percent.

GM's Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon large SUVs collectively gained 69 percent versus a year ago.

Sales were helped by discounts on the 2016 model lineup but at the relatively high prices the big SUVs command, GM is still reaping significant profits on the vehicles, said Alex Gutierrez, analyst with Kelley Blue Book, an industry consultancy.

Comparisons to last October are pressured because of two fewer selling days from a year earlier. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)