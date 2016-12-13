FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. proposes requiring vehicles to 'talk' to each to avoid crashes
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 3:47 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. proposes requiring vehicles to 'talk' to each to avoid crashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday proposed requiring all new cars and trucks to be able to "talk" to one another using short-range wireless technology to potentially avoid tens of thousands of crashes annually.

Regulators, which first announced plans to pursue requiring the technology in early 2014, are proposing to give automakers at least four years to comply from the time it is finalized and would require automakers to ensure all vehicles "speak the same language through a standard technology."

The administration of President-elect Donald Trump will decide whether to finalize the proposal, which does not apply to larger vehicles like buses and tractor trailers. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

