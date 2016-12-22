DETROIT Dec 22 U.S. auto sales will eke out a
new record this year, topping last year's by a mere 5,000
vehicles, despite a 2.2 percent decline this month from a year
earlier, industry consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive
said on Thursday.
Consumer discounts will show a record high of more than
$4,000 per auto in December, when sales will be 17.5 million
vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, the
consultancies said.
The December forecast shows an expected rise of about 16
percent from November.
In 2015, U.S. sales were 17.39 million vehicles, according
to WardsAuto and 17.47 million, according to Autodata. The two
consultancies differ on the number of large trucks they include
in the "light vehicle" sales figures they report.
