US 2017 auto sales seen at record 17.6 mln -JD Power, LMC Automotive

DETROIT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. auto sales are expected to remain robust and set a new record high of 17.6 million vehicles in 2017, boosted by the expected fiscal stimulus and deregulatory policies of President Donald Trump, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.

The consultancies see January keeping sales robust at an annualized selling rate of 17.3 million vehicles, although falling 1.8 percent from sales of last January. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)