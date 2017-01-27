FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US 2017 auto sales seen at record 17.6 mln -JD Power, LMC Automotive
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
January 27, 2017

US 2017 auto sales seen at record 17.6 mln -JD Power, LMC Automotive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. auto sales are expected to remain robust and set a new record high of 17.6 million vehicles in 2017, boosted by the expected fiscal stimulus and deregulatory policies of President Donald Trump, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.

The consultancies see January keeping sales robust at an annualized selling rate of 17.3 million vehicles, although falling 1.8 percent from sales of last January. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

