DETROIT Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.

Edmunds estimated that February U.S. sales would be 1.33 million vehicles, for a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 17.6 million. General Motors Co's sales are seen rising 5.7 percent, while Ford Motor Co's are expected to decline by 3.4 percent, Edmunds said.

Automakers in the U.S. market report February sales on March 1. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)