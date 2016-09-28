FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kelley Blue Book sees September U.S. auto sales down 2 percent
September 28, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Kelley Blue Book sees September U.S. auto sales down 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds other consultants' forecasts)

DETROIT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Auto industry consultancy Kelley Blue Book said on Wednesday it expected that September U.S. auto sales fell 2 percent from a year ago, at 1.41 million vehicles, for a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 17.4 million vehicles.

Major auto manufacturers will report U.S. sales for September on Monday.

Several other forecasts of September's seasonally adjusted annualized rate issued this week include TrueCar Inc at 17.4 million vehicles; Edmunds.com at 17.5 million vehicles; WardsAuto at 17.58 million vehicles and J.D. Power-LMC Automotive at 17.68 million vehicles.

A year ago, the annualized rate for U.S. sales in September was 18 million vehicles.

Most analysts expect 2016 U.S. auto sales to be near 17.4 million vehicles, down slightly from last year's nearly 17.5 million vehicles as reported by Autodata Corp. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
