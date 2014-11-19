FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama nominates NTSB's Mark Rosekind to lead auto safety regulator
November 19, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Obama nominates NTSB's Mark Rosekind to lead auto safety regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday nominated transportation expert Mark Rosekind to lead the top U.S. auto regulator, which has come under criticism this year for a perceived slow response to major safety scandals.

Rosekind, if confirmed by the Senate, would come to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after spending the past four years as a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency that investigates major transportation accidents. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

