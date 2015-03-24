FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM, Ford to ask UAW for new lower-pay tier in U.S. -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

GM, Ford to ask UAW for new lower-pay tier in U.S. -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. automakers General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are considering asking the United Auto Workers union to create a new tier of lower-paid union workers in their U.S. factories, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The UAW currently has a two-tier wage system, that includes top-paid $28-an-hour assembly workers and the lower-paid second tier, whose wages top out at $19.28.

The automakers would be pushing forth for a third tier wage system for certain lower-skilled jobs, according to the report. (bloom.bg/1ImHJBP)

The new pay rate for these lower-skilled jobs would help the automakers bring down labor costs as they compete with Asian and European rivals that pay less at non-union U.S. plants, the report said.

GM and Ford have much higher labor costs than their cross-town rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, according to a study released just ahead of a meeting of United Auto Workers officials as they prepare for contract talks with the Detroit Three.

GM’s U.S. auto workers on average earn about 21 percent more in wages and benefits than their counterparts at Fiat Chrysler, reflecting the much higher percentage of lower-paid, entry-level workers at FCA, according to a study of 2014 labor costs by the Center for Automotive Research (CAR).

Ford’s hourly labor costs were $57, just behind GM’s at $58. FCA’s U.S. workers averaged $48 per hour.

GM and Ford were not immediately available for a comment. UAW could not be reached outside business hours. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.