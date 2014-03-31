U.S. to require new cars to have rearview cameras by 2018

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Monday it will require new cars and light trucks sold in the United States to have rearview cameras by May 2018, a safety move intended to prevent accidents with pedestrians.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the new rule will apply to all vehicles under 10,000 pounds, including buses and trucks.

“Rear visibility requirements will save lives, and will save many families from the heartache suffered after these tragic incidents occur,” said NHTSA Acting Administrator David Friedman said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott)