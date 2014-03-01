FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avalanche engulfs Montana home, injuring boy and leaving two people missing
#Healthcare
March 1, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Avalanche engulfs Montana home, injuring boy and leaving two people missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - An avalanche engulfed a two-story house in a mountainside neighborhood in Missoula, Montana, on Friday, injuring an 8-year-old child at the home and leaving two elderly people who were with him missing, police said.

The boy was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital shortly after the snow slide occurred at about 4 p.m. local time, but the two adults were believed to remain trapped in the snow, city police Sergeant Travis Welsh said. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

