FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-U.S. airliners land in Atlanta after bomb threats
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-U.S. airliners land in Atlanta after bomb threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to headline or text)

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Two U.S. airliners landed safely on Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after bomb threats were made against them, an airport spokesman said.

The threats against Delta Flight 1156, coming from Portland, Oregon, and Southwest Airlines Flight 2492, from Milwaukee, were deemed credible, but more information was not immediately available, said airport spokesman Reese McCranie. Passengers were safely removed from the planes. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.