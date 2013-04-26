FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House calls effort to end airport delays 'good news'
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

White House calls effort to end airport delays 'good news'

Doug Palmer

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Congress’ move to quickly end this week’s widespread airport flight delays is good news for U.S. travelers, the White House said on Friday, but falls short of broader action needed to address wider across-the-board spending cuts that took effect last month.

Late Thursday, the Senate unanimously passed legislation giving the Department of Transportation more flexibility with its budget, allowing it to use other funds to end air traffic controller furloughs that have led to clogged airports and delayed flights across the country.

The House of Representatives could take up the Federal Aviation Administration bill on Friday and is expected to approve the measure.

“It will be good news for America’s traveling public if Congress spares them these unnecessary delays,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.

But Carney added that lawmakers need to take additional steps to alleviate the impact felt beyond the airline industry from the cuts, such as among poorer seniors, defense industry workers and others brought on by the automatic budget cuts known as sequestration.

“Ultimately, this is no more than a temporary Band-Aid that fails to address the overarching threat to our economy posed by the sequester’s mindless across-the-board cuts,” he said.

Transportation officials have made other cuts to their budget but furloughs of air traffic controllers began this week, prompting traveler backlash at major hubs like those in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.