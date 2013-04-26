FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House passes bill to end air traffic control furloughs
April 26, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

U.S. House passes bill to end air traffic control furloughs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation to end air traffic control furloughs that were contributing to massive flight delays throughout the country.

The House acted after the Senate late on Thursday approved the bill. The White House said President Barack Obama will sign the legislation into law.

Congress moved rapidly to end the furloughs that stemmed from automatic spending cuts that began last month, passing the measure as lawmakers were rushing to airports to take flights home and to other destinations at the start of a week-long recess. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Vicki Allen)

