U.S. to allow expanded electronic device use on flights
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. to allow expanded electronic device use on flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it will allow airlines to expand the use of portable electronic devices in flight.

The agency said it is immediately providing airlines with guidance for implementation, the time frame for which is expected to vary among carriers.

“Passengers will eventually be able to read e-books, play games, and watch videos on their devices during all phases of flight, with very limited exceptions,” the FAA said.

The move would still prevent use of mobile phones for voice communications on flight. That issue is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Communications Commission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
