U.S. NTSB issues safety alert on wrong airport landings
March 26, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. NTSB issues safety alert on wrong airport landings

March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board issued a safety alert on Wednesday about how airplane pilots can avoid the “potentially catastrophic mistake” of landing at the wrong airport.

The regulator’s move followed an incident in January in which a Southwest Airlines flight landed at the wrong airport in Branson, Missouri; and the November incident in which a Boeing 747 cargo plane landed on a runway half the length of the one at its intended airport 12 miles (19 km) away in Wichita, Kansas.

The alert outlined five measures pilots can take to avoid a wrong airport landing, and provides additional flight safety resources. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

