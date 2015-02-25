Measure to kill California plastic bag ban qualifies for Nov. 2016 ballot

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A referendum to overturn California’s first-in-the-nation statewide prohibition of single-use plastic grocery bags qualified on Tuesday for the November 2016 ballot, preventing the ban from taking effect before then.

Opponents of the bag ban were certified by California’s secretary of state as having collected well over the 505,000 valid petition signatures needed to earn a place on the state ballot for their repeal measure, election officials said.

The ban, which was passed by the state Legislature and signed into law by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown last autumn, is widely supported by environmentalists, who say the bags contribute to litter and pollution and pose a threat to ocean wildlife.

But the law has drawn a harsh reaction from plastic bag manufacturers, who say their products can be easily recycled and that many consumers already reuse them as trash-can liners, lunch bags and for pet waste disposal.

The group behind the repeal measure, the American Progressive Bag Alliance, spent several million dollars on its petition campaign.

The law was slated to take effect for large grocery outlets on July 1, barring them from providing single-use bags but permitting the sale of recycled paper bags and reusable bags for shoppers who fail to bring their own. It would apply to most other retailers in July 2016.

But with the repeal measure qualifying for the ballot, the ban will not take effect unless a majority of voters approve it in the election on Nov. 8, 2016.

Opponents have cast the ban as a backroom bid by the California Grocers Association to enrich large supermarket chains through the fees they would be allowed to charge customers for grocery bags.

Supporters of the bag ban say the backlash against it is being driven by the plastics industry and a handful of out-of-state companies that supply virtually all the plastic bags in California.

They also note that dozens of cities and counties throughout the state already have instituted local plastic bag bans.