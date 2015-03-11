FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missing man believed to have fallen overboard during Bahamas cruise
March 11, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Missing man believed to have fallen overboard during Bahamas cruise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, March 11 (Reuters) - A missing 21-year-old man is believed to have fallen overboard during a cruise in the Bahamas, Carnival Cruise Lines said in a statement on Wednesday.

The guest was reported missing on Carnival Glory on Sunday morning, and a review of camera footage confirmed a man overboard, the company said.

It added that the U.S. Coast Guard was notified and commenced search and rescue operations.

Carnival Cruise Lines is part of Carnival Corp. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Susan Heavey)

