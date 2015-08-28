Trial reset for Baltimore man charged with cutting hose in riot

BALTIMORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The trial for a man allegedly filmed slashing a fire hose at a burning pharmacy during rioting in Baltimore in April was postponed on Friday to Oct. 29.

The jury trial of Greg Butler Jr., 22, had been schedule to on Friday in Baltimore City Circuit Court. After attorneys deliberated with Judge Melissa Phinn in front of a packed courtroom, the trial was rescheduled.

Butler, who is also known as Greg Bailey, was allegedly caught on video puncturing a hose as firefighters battled a blaze at a CVS Health Corp pharmacy.

The store was set afire during unrest after the funeral of Freddie Gray, a black man who died from an injury suffered in police custody. His death heightened a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities.

Butler is charged with obstructing a firefighter, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment. He also is charged in a separate case with trying to flee the scene after being arrested.

Nearly 400 businesses were damaged or destroyed in the hours following Gray’s funeral, authorities have said. Six police officers have been charged in his death.

A request for comment from Butler’s lawyer was not immediately returned. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)