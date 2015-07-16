FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grand jury indicts man for pharmacy fire during Baltimore riot
July 16, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Grand jury indicts man for pharmacy fire during Baltimore riot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury indicted a Baltimore man on Thursday for torching a drugstore that came to symbolize the city’s rioting in April, prosecutors said.

Raymon Carter, 24, was charged with setting the blaze that gutted a CVS Health Corp drugstore in west Baltimore, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore said in a statement.

Violence broke out on April 27 following the funeral of Freddie Gray, a black man who died from injuries sustained in police custody. Six officers have been charged in his death.

Nearly 400 businesses across Baltimore were damaged or destroyed in the hours following Gray’s funeral, authorities have said.

Prosecutors have said video surveillance shows Carter lighting a fire inside the pharmacy and running away. He is charged with arson as well as aiding and abetting.

Carter faces five to 20 years in prison if convicted on the arson charge. He was arrested early this month.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

