FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
U.S. regulator ready to fail Santander on community lending -sources
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 7:46 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. regulator ready to fail Santander on community lending -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator is poised to fault Spanish lender Santander for doing too little to reach poor neighborhoods and will give the bank a failing grade for community lending, according to sources familiar with the situation.

A decision by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the main regulator of national banks, is due by early 2017.

Specifically, Santander will be deemed a bank that "needs to improve" under terms of the Community Reinvestment Act, which was enacted in the 1970s to help end discriminatory lending.

Banks deemed "need to improve" must clear more regulatory hurdles when they want to open branches or seek to merge.

The OCC and Santander both declined to comment. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editin by Steve Orlofsky)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.