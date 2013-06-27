FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No plan to restrict Bangladesh clothing imports -US trade chief
June 27, 2013

No plan to restrict Bangladesh clothing imports -US trade chief

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The United States has no plans to restrict clothing imports from Bangladesh to put additional pressure on that country to improve safety conditions for workers, the top U.S. trade official said on Thursday.

U.S. Trade Representative Mike Froman told reporters he hoped that suspending U.S. trade benefits on a number of non-textile goods would be enough to encourage the Bangladeshi government to make needed reforms. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

