FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulators close three small US banks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

Regulators close three small US banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Regulators shut three small banks in Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee on Friday, bringing closures this year in the United States to 31, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said.

Florida regulators closed Putnam State Bank of Palatka. Harbor Community Bank of Indiantown agreed to buy essentially all of the approximately $169 million in Putnam State assets.

Putnam State’s three branches will reopen on Saturday as Harbor Community Bank.

Georgia regulators closed the Security Exchange Bank of Marietta. Fidelity Bank of Atlanta agreed to buy essentially all of the approximately $151 million in Security Exchange assets.

The two Security Exchange branches will reopen on Monday as Fidelity Bank.

Tennessee regulators closed the Farmers Bank of Lynchburg. Clayton Bank and Trust of Knoxville agreed to purchase essentially all of the approximately $163.9 million in Farmers Bank assets.

Four Farmers Bank branches will reopen on Saturday as Clayton Bank and Trust, including one branch that operates as First State Bank of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, and two branches that operate as Oakland Deposit Bank in Oakland, Tennessee.

The pace of U.S. bank failures has slowed from the highs of the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The FDIC has said it expected 50 to 60 banks to close this year.

Smaller banks, particularly those with less than $1 billion in assets, comprise the majority of closures over the past few years.

Many of these community banks have been hit hard due to their exposure to the troubled commercial real estate market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.