Tennessee bank to pay $212.5 mln in FHA-insured mortgage lending case

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - First Tennessee Bank agreed to pay $212.5 million to resolve a case involving Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage lending, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Benjamin C. Mizer of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said First Tennessee’s “reckless underwriting has resulted in significant losses of federal funds and was precisely the type of conduct that caused the financial crisis and housing market downturn.” (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Eric Walsh)