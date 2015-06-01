Tennessee bank to pay $212.5 mln in FHA-insured mortgage lending case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - First Tennessee Bank agreed to pay $212.5 million to resolve a case involving Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage lending, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Benjamin Mizer of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said First Tennessee’s “reckless underwriting has resulted in significant losses of federal funds and was precisely the type of conduct that caused the financial crisis and housing market downturn.”

In April, First Tennessee, the regional bank for First Horizon National Corp, said it would pay $212.5 million to settle claims of mortgage lending violations related to the home loan business, which the company sold in 2008. The loans were issued from Jan. 1, 2006, through Dec. 31, 2008.

A Justice Department statement said the settlement resolved allegations that First Tennessee failed to comply with FHA origination, underwriting and quality control requirements.

It said First Tennessee failed to report any deficient mortgages to the FHA and caused the agency to insure hundreds of loans that were not eligible for insurance, resulting in substantial losses for the FHA when it later had to pay insurance claims on those loans.