Homeowners urge court to OK class action against Saxon Mortgage
April 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Homeowners urge court to OK class action against Saxon Mortgage

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Homeowners accusing Saxon Mortgage Services of improperly denying their requests for mortgage modifications have urged a federal judge to let them sue as a group, saying Saxon committed the same misconduct against every member of the proposed class.

Contrary to arguments made by Saxon, a class action is the best way for homeowners to pursue their claims because they are ill-equipped as individuals to take on such complex and costly litigation, lawyers at Berger & Montague and the law office of Ann Miller said in a brief filed last Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CPVas6

