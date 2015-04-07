Homeowners urge court to OK class action against Saxon Mortgage

(Reuters) - Homeowners accusing Saxon Mortgage Services of improperly denying their requests for mortgage modifications have urged a federal judge to let them sue as a group, saying Saxon committed the same misconduct against every member of the proposed class.

Contrary to arguments made by Saxon, a class action is the best way for homeowners to pursue their claims because they are ill-equipped as individuals to take on such complex and costly litigation, lawyers at Berger & Montague and the law office of Ann Miller said in a brief filed last Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CPVas6