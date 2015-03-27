Borrowers defend suit over BofA's post-bankruptcy credit reports

(Reuters) - Bank of America is denying borrowers the fresh start they are entitled to after a bankruptcy by failing to update credit reports to remove information about old debt, lawyers pursuing a proposed class action against the bank told a federal court.

In a filing on Wednesday in a Manhattan bankruptcy court, lawyers at Boies Schiller & Flexner and Charles Juntikka & Associates pushed back at the bank’s attempt to dismiss their case, saying several of its defenses have already been rejected by the court.

