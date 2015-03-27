FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Borrowers defend suit over BofA's post-bankruptcy credit reports
#Westlaw News
March 27, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Borrowers defend suit over BofA's post-bankruptcy credit reports

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bank of America is denying borrowers the fresh start they are entitled to after a bankruptcy by failing to update credit reports to remove information about old debt, lawyers pursuing a proposed class action against the bank told a federal court.

In a filing on Wednesday in a Manhattan bankruptcy court, lawyers at Boies Schiller & Flexner and Charles Juntikka & Associates pushed back at the bank’s attempt to dismiss their case, saying several of its defenses have already been rejected by the court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1xjZ25i

