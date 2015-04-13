RICO claims tossed in force-placed insurance class action

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed claims that two Assurant Inc insurance units engaged in racketeering by paying kickbacks to Florida-based Everbank in a scheme that allegedly inflated the costs of property insurance homeowners were forced to buy.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom agreed with insurers’ lawyers at Carlton Fields Jorden Burt that fraud claims were implausible because homeowners were warned to maintain their own insurance and told that policies provided by the Assurant units would cost much more.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Orvnff