Appeals court rules bank must face class action over ATM signs

(Reuters) - First National Bank Southwest, part of the nation’s largest privately owned bank, must face a class action for not posting fee signs on its ATMs, even though Congress ended the sign requirement two years ago, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel ruled that when Congress repealed the sign requirement in 2012, it did not explicitly make the change retroactive.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DajjqE