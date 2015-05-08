FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court nixes class action over ATM access for the blind
May 8, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Appeals court nixes class action over ATM access for the blind

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Dade County, Florida credit union does not have to face a class action accusing it of not providing access for the blind on its automated teller machines because any lack of services was isolated or temporary, a federal appeals court ruled.

In an unpublished opinion on Wednesday, a three-judge panel for the 11th Circuit said the credit union did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) because that law permits temporary interruptions in access. The credit union was represented by the law firm Luks Santaniello Petrillo & Jones.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P5Id6p

