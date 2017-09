(Reuters) - Bank of America has asked a federal court to toss a lawsuit accusing it of illegally denying mortgage loan modifications to hundreds of Pennsylvania residents, saying homeowners are trying to enforce an agreement that was never put in writing or signed.

In a motion on Tuesday, a lawyer for the bank said its offers to modify loans were conditional and indefinite, and thus not enforceable as a matter of law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1KSNS8z