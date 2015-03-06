Homeowners seek to revive mortgage tax break lawsuit vs. BofA

(Reuters) - Homeowners who say Bank of America caused them to lose valuable mortgage interest tax breaks have asked a federal judge to set aside an order dismissing their case, pending a ruling from the Internal Revenue Service.

In a motion on Tuesday, lawyers for the homeowners said last month’s dismissal of their case should be reconsidered. They said this was because of the “highly unusual” circumstance of another court seeking an IRS opinion on a similar dispute.

