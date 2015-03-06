FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Homeowners seek to revive mortgage tax break lawsuit vs. BofA
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 6, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Homeowners seek to revive mortgage tax break lawsuit vs. BofA

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Homeowners who say Bank of America caused them to lose valuable mortgage interest tax breaks have asked a federal judge to set aside an order dismissing their case, pending a ruling from the Internal Revenue Service.

In a motion on Tuesday, lawyers for the homeowners said last month’s dismissal of their case should be reconsidered. They said this was because of the “highly unusual” circumstance of another court seeking an IRS opinion on a similar dispute.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1x03hxF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.