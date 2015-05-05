Judge denies bid to raise attorneys' fees in BofA robocall suit

(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to increase fees for lawyers who won a $32 million settlement from Bank of America in 2013 over allegedly harassing telephone calls, saying it is not clear that the litigation will get unwanted calls to consumers to stop.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila disagreed with the lawyers’ argument that the settlement gave consumers “exceptional” relief. He affirmed his decision from September to slash fees for lawyers at Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and other firms to $2.4 million from $8 million.

