Judge denies bid to raise attorneys' fees in BofA robocall suit
May 5, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Judge denies bid to raise attorneys' fees in BofA robocall suit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to increase fees for lawyers who won a $32 million settlement from Bank of America in 2013 over allegedly harassing telephone calls, saying it is not clear that the litigation will get unwanted calls to consumers to stop.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila disagreed with the lawyers’ argument that the settlement gave consumers “exceptional” relief. He affirmed his decision from September to slash fees for lawyers at Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and other firms to $2.4 million from $8 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1E40OFI

