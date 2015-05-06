Homeowners appeal dismissal of mortgage tax break case vs. BofA

(Reuters) - Homeowners suing Bank of America for allegedly causing them to lose valuable mortgage interest tax breaks are asking a federal appeals court to review their case, one of several that challenge how lenders and servicers report mortgage interest.

The notice of appeal, filed on Monday by lawyers David Vendler and Michael Brown, is the homeowners’ latest bid to recover damages from the bank for allegedly failing to report past due interest after loans were modified to help borrowers avoid foreclosure.

