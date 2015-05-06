FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Homeowners appeal dismissal of mortgage tax break case vs. BofA
May 6, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Homeowners appeal dismissal of mortgage tax break case vs. BofA

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Homeowners suing Bank of America for allegedly causing them to lose valuable mortgage interest tax breaks are asking a federal appeals court to review their case, one of several that challenge how lenders and servicers report mortgage interest.

The notice of appeal, filed on Monday by lawyers David Vendler and Michael Brown, is the homeowners’ latest bid to recover damages from the bank for allegedly failing to report past due interest after loans were modified to help borrowers avoid foreclosure.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zACXRp

