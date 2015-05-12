FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit says SunTrust error kept candidate off 2014 Fla. ballot
May 12, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit says SunTrust error kept candidate off 2014 Fla. ballot

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Florida House of Representatives candidate has sued SunTrust Bank for allegedly causing her to be tossed from the ballot for the November 2014 elections by failing to honor a check she wrote for her filing fees.

Filed on Wednesday in a Miami-Dade County circuit court by lawyer Mendy Lieberman, the lawsuit by Republican Laura Levey said the bank did not act with reasonable care by putting a hold on her check when she had ample funds in her campaign account to cover it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Fb4Pfj

