Georgia debt collection law firm must face CFPB lawsuit-ruling
July 16, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia debt collection law firm must face CFPB lawsuit-ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can go forward with a lawsuit accusing Georgia law firm Frederick J Hanna & Associates of running a debt collection lawsuit mill, a federal judge has ruled, denying Hanna’s motion to dismiss the case.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said that although a federal law bars the CFPB from regulating the practice of law, Hanna’s debt collection practices are still subject to the bureau’s authority. Hanna is represented by lawyers at Ballard Spahr and Balch & Bingham.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1McfAlL

