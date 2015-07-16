Georgia debt collection law firm must face CFPB lawsuit-ruling

(Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can go forward with a lawsuit accusing Georgia law firm Frederick J Hanna & Associates of running a debt collection lawsuit mill, a federal judge has ruled, denying Hanna’s motion to dismiss the case.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said that although a federal law bars the CFPB from regulating the practice of law, Hanna’s debt collection practices are still subject to the bureau’s authority. Hanna is represented by lawyers at Ballard Spahr and Balch & Bingham.

