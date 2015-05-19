FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Manatt's Libby on outlook for DOJ's Operation Choke Point
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 19, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Manatt's Libby on outlook for DOJ's Operation Choke Point

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Since being disclosed in 2013, the U.S. Department of Justice’s anti-fraud strategy known as Operation Choke Point has drawn fire from members of Congress, small businesses and community banks, and concerns show no signs of abating.

The enforcement effort was aimed at stopping consumer fraud by targeting banks that served illegal businesses. It quickly attracted criticism, however, after legitimate businesses complained that their bank accounts were being closed because of behind-the-scenes pressure on banks from regulators working with the Justice Department.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FlCX74

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.