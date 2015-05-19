Q&A: Manatt's Libby on outlook for DOJ's Operation Choke Point

(Reuters) - Since being disclosed in 2013, the U.S. Department of Justice’s anti-fraud strategy known as Operation Choke Point has drawn fire from members of Congress, small businesses and community banks, and concerns show no signs of abating.

The enforcement effort was aimed at stopping consumer fraud by targeting banks that served illegal businesses. It quickly attracted criticism, however, after legitimate businesses complained that their bank accounts were being closed because of behind-the-scenes pressure on banks from regulators working with the Justice Department.

