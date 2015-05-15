FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi loses bid to force airline miles lawsuit into arbitration
May 15, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Citi loses bid to force airline miles lawsuit into arbitration

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citibank will have to face a class action accusing it of not warning consumers about income taxes due on a free airline miles promotion after the 2nd Circuit turned down the bank’s attempt to force the case into arbitration.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel agreed with lawyers James Kelly and Samuel Sporn that customers were not bound by an arbitration agreement in a Citibank client manual because they were never alerted to the agreement or told they were waiving their right to a jury trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1A5Q7WG

