Citi loses bid to force airline miles lawsuit into arbitration

(Reuters) - Citibank will have to face a class action accusing it of not warning consumers about income taxes due on a free airline miles promotion after the 2nd Circuit turned down the bank’s attempt to force the case into arbitration.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel agreed with lawyers James Kelly and Samuel Sporn that customers were not bound by an arbitration agreement in a Citibank client manual because they were never alerted to the agreement or told they were waiving their right to a jury trial.

