Fitness club credit lines fight stays in federal court, for now
February 18, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Fitness club credit lines fight stays in federal court, for now

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase and Synchrony Bank of letting a District of Columbia fitness club take out lines of credit at the banks for its club members without their consent can stay in federal court, at least for now, a judge has ruled.

Filed late last year, the lawsuit said the banks issued the lines of credit and processed thousands of dollars in payments without getting any documentation that the transactions were authorized.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/17gjAzL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
