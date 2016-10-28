FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. bank regulator says former employee downloaded data
October 28, 2016 / 7:46 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. bank regulator says former employee downloaded data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. banking regulator said on Friday it had told Congress about what it called "a major information security incident" after a former employee was found to have downloaded a large number of files onto two thumb drives before his retirement.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a statement that there was no evidence to suggest that the data in the downloads had been disclosed to the public or misused in any way.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

