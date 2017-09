(Reuters) - Homeowners accusing Florida-based EverBank of improperly profiting from more than $100 million in insurance premiums they were allegedly forced to pay can go forward with their proposed class action, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed in February by Everbank’s attorneys at K&L Gates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GLnJss