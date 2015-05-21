FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit accusing Experian of faulty credit reports set for trial
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 21, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit accusing Experian of faulty credit reports set for trial

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trial has been set for August 3 on a class-action lawsuit accusing Experian Information Solutions of violating federal law by willfully reporting the wrong source of information it included on consumers’ credit reports.

Filed in 2011 by a professed identity-theft victim, Michael Dreher of Virginia, the lawsuit said Experian reported the defunct Advanta Bank as a creditor on a fraudulent account and failed to disclose that the bank had been seized by regulators and its accounts turned over to a servicer, CardWorks Inc. Dreher is represented by Consumer Litigation Associates and Kelly & Crandall.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EllV51

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.