Lawsuit accusing Experian of faulty credit reports set for trial

(Reuters) - Trial has been set for August 3 on a class-action lawsuit accusing Experian Information Solutions of violating federal law by willfully reporting the wrong source of information it included on consumers’ credit reports.

Filed in 2011 by a professed identity-theft victim, Michael Dreher of Virginia, the lawsuit said Experian reported the defunct Advanta Bank as a creditor on a fraudulent account and failed to disclose that the bank had been seized by regulators and its accounts turned over to a servicer, CardWorks Inc. Dreher is represented by Consumer Litigation Associates and Kelly & Crandall.

