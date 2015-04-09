Michigan foreclosure law complies with due process - 6th Circuit

(Reuters) - Michigan’s foreclosure law does not violate constitutional due process rights, a federal appeals court ruled, affirming a lower court’s dismissal of a couple’s wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Fannie Mae.

In an opinion on Tuesday, an appeals panel in the 6th U.S. Circuit ignored arguments by the couple’s lawyer Jason Jenkinson that Fannie Mae is now under government control and has to abide by due process requirements of the U.S. Constitution’s 5th and 14th amendments.

