Michigan foreclosure law complies with due process - 6th Circuit
April 9, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Michigan foreclosure law complies with due process - 6th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michigan’s foreclosure law does not violate constitutional due process rights, a federal appeals court ruled, affirming a lower court’s dismissal of a couple’s wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Fannie Mae.

In an opinion on Tuesday, an appeals panel in the 6th U.S. Circuit ignored arguments by the couple’s lawyer Jason Jenkinson that Fannie Mae is now under government control and has to abide by due process requirements of the U.S. Constitution’s 5th and 14th amendments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1apdkar

