FDIC opposes Supreme Court review of title insurance co dispute

(Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp is opposing a U.S. Supreme Court review of a $2.3 million judgment it won against First American Title Insurance Co, in a dispute with implications for dozens of FDIC cases against title insurers for failed banks.

In an April 20 brief, lawyers for the FDIC said the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals correctly ruled that the FDIC can recover losses suffered by Washington Mutual on a sham real estate loan that a First American agent helped close in 2007.

