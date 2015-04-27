FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDIC opposes Supreme Court review of title insurance co dispute
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 27, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

FDIC opposes Supreme Court review of title insurance co dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp is opposing a U.S. Supreme Court review of a $2.3 million judgment it won against First American Title Insurance Co, in a dispute with implications for dozens of FDIC cases against title insurers for failed banks.

In an April 20 brief, lawyers for the FDIC said the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals correctly ruled that the FDIC can recover losses suffered by Washington Mutual on a sham real estate loan that a First American agent helped close in 2007.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DCbhrr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.