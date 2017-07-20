FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Credit Suisse banker pleads guilty to U.S. fraud charges
#U.S. Legal News
July 20, 2017 / 1:03 AM / an hour ago

Former Credit Suisse banker pleads guilty to U.S. fraud charges

Eric Walsh

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Swiss citizen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to help U.S. taxpayers evade taxes from 2002 through 2011 while she headed a team of bankers in Zurich for Credit Suisse AG, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Susanne D. Rüegg Meier, who helped the taxpayers conceal assets and income in secret Swiss bank accounts, admitted that the tax loss associated with her criminal conduct was between $3.5 million and $9.5 million, the department said. She faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties at her scheduled sentencing on Sept. 8, it said.

It was not clear whether Rüegg Meier was in the United States. Credit Suisse pleaded guilty in May 2014 to conspiring to aid and assist taxpayers in filing false returns and was sentenced in November 2014 to pay more than $2 billion in fines and restitution, it said.

