Freddie Mac defends mortgage registry in closely watched suit

(Reuters) - A court decision requiring Pennsylvania lenders to record mortgage loan transfers in public land offices will crimp the supply of credit for home loans if it is not overturned, mortgage giant Freddie Mac told a federal appeals court.

In a friend of the court brief on Friday, lawyers for Freddie Mac said the decision from a U.S. District Court will raise the cost of home loans in Pennsylvania and thwart the benefits of a nationwide mortgage database known as MERS.

