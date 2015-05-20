Green Tree fights class status in homeowners' force-placed insurance suit

(Reuters) - Homeowners suing Green Tree Servicing over costly property insurance that they were forced to buy have relied on “mud-slinging” and have not shown they are entitled to pursue their claims as a class, lawyers for the mortgage servicer told a federal judge.

In a brief on Monday, lawyers at Severson & Werson said the proposed class includes a number of individuals who were not even harmed because they never paid the disputed insurance premiums.

