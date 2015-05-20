FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green Tree fights class status in homeowners' force-placed insurance suit
May 20, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Green Tree fights class status in homeowners' force-placed insurance suit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Homeowners suing Green Tree Servicing over costly property insurance that they were forced to buy have relied on “mud-slinging” and have not shown they are entitled to pursue their claims as a class, lawyers for the mortgage servicer told a federal judge.

In a brief on Monday, lawyers at Severson & Werson said the proposed class includes a number of individuals who were not even harmed because they never paid the disputed insurance premiums.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K04Gez

