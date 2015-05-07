Oral arguments set for June in CFPB suit against Hanna law firm

(Reuters) - Oral arguments have been set for June 3 on a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against Georgia law firm Frederick J. Hanna & Associates for allegedly running a debt collection lawsuit mill.

Filed last July, the CFPB’s complaint said the Hanna firm churned out hundreds of thousands of lawsuits that often relied on deceptive court filings and faulty evidence as it tried to collect debt for credit card issuers such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Capital One. Hanna is represented by lawyers at Ballard Spahr and Balch & Bingham.

