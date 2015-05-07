FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oral arguments set for June in CFPB suit against Hanna law firm
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Oral arguments set for June in CFPB suit against Hanna law firm

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oral arguments have been set for June 3 on a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against Georgia law firm Frederick J. Hanna & Associates for allegedly running a debt collection lawsuit mill.

Filed last July, the CFPB’s complaint said the Hanna firm churned out hundreds of thousands of lawsuits that often relied on deceptive court filings and faulty evidence as it tried to collect debt for credit card issuers such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Capital One. Hanna is represented by lawyers at Ballard Spahr and Balch & Bingham.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zO9oMD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.